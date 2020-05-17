Billy Monroe Rumple, infant son of Ethan Graham Rumple and Shanna Wallace Rumple, of Statesville, passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Levine's Children Hospital in Charlotte. He was named after his maternal grandfather, Ralph Monroe Wallace and his late paternal great-grandfather, Billy Rowe. He is survived by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Tracy Wallace, of Cleveland, N.C.; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Joyce Rumple, of Statesville; uncle, Justin Wallace (Sasha), of Cleveland, N.C.; aunt, Kate Rumple, of Statesville; cousin, Hudson Wallace, of Cleveland, N.C.; great-grandmother, Beverly Montgomery, of Troutman; and several great-aunts and -uncles as well as cousins. A graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, May 18, at St. Martin's Cemetery with the Rev. David Troutman officiating. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Rumple as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.