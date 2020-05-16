Brenda Sappington April 15, 1949 - May 14, 2020 Brenda Sappington, 71, of Olin, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. A service will he held at Tuesday, May 19, at 2 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home. A full obitiuary will run Sunday, May 17. Nicholson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

