Brenda Sappington April 15, 1949 - May 14, 2020 Brenda Kay Sappington, 71, of Olin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House. She was born April 15, 1949, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Rufus Wade Shaver and Ethel Johnson Shaver. She was also preceded in death by two brothers; and one sister. Brenda was employed by the State of Maryland and retired after a long career with the DMV. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, spending time on vacation at the beach especially, Myrtle Beach and Ocean City, and had a love of chocolate and desserts. She had a deep love for her family and spending time with her grandchildren who were the joy of her life. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 53 years, Richard "Rich" Sappington of the home; son, Richard "Rick" Wade Sappington of Harmony; daughter, Susan Cochran of Olin; grandchildren, Jessica Sappington, Emilie West, Jonathan Cochran, Zachary Sappington and Jacob Cochran; and numerous other loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, at Nicholson Funeral Chapel, 135 E. Front St. in Statesville. Flowers are welcome, or, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244. Nicholson Funeral Home www.nicholsonfunerals.com
