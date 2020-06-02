July 15, 1936 - May 30, 2020 Mary Frances Moose Schaneman, 83, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Mrs. Schaneman was born in Statesville, a daughter of the late Walter Eugene Moose and the late Vera Stewart Moose. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Trudy Lynn Schaneman; three brothers, Walter, Jerry Wayne, and Baxter Moose; two sisters, Peggy Moose and Dorothy Bennett; son-in-law, Larry Benson; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Miller and David Dellinger. She is survived by daughter, Tammy Schaneman Benson of Scottsbluff, Neb.; her former husband, Walter Schaneman of Scottsbluff, Neb.; two brothers, Johnny Moose of Catawba, and James Robert Moose of Statesville; four sisters, Dessie Greenwood (Gary) of Newton, Christine Miller of Statesville, Linda F. Dellinger of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Debbie Moose (Tony) of Statesville; two stepgrandchildren, Wesley Benson (Jane) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Christina Young (Barrett) of New Brunswick, Canada; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Savannah, Lil Bear, and Tristen; aunt, Betty Sherrill of Statesville; sister-in-law, Martha Moose of Statesville; her special cat, Baby; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Statesville. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
