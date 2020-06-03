April 19, 1936 - June 1, 2020 Mary Jane Seagle, 84, of Lawndale, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Hospice at Wendover. Born in Cleveland County, April 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Leslie Willie Seagle and Ima Davies Carpenter Seagle. She retired from Statesville High School after 33 years of service. Mary Jane was a member of Carpenters Grove Baptist Church. She was a member of ECA, Belwood Community Club and was treasurer for Delta Kappa Gamma. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Carpenter Seagle. Survivors include a nephew, Sammy Seagle and wife, Patricia of Lawndale; great-nieces and -nephews, Sara Melton and husband, Dusty, of Fallston, Jay Seagle and wife, Tori, of Belmont and Austin Seagle and fiancée, Brenda Fioritto, of Lawndale; and great-great-nieces, Sydney and Penelope Melton. The body will lie-in-state from 3 to 3:45 p.m., today (Wednesday, June 3), at Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m., at the church, with the Rev. Jason Allen officiating. Memorials may be made to Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church, 1002 Carpenters Grove Church Rd., Lawndale NC 28090. Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com

