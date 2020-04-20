July 28, 1935 - April 18, 2020 Maynard L. Self, 84, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Heritage Place. Born July 28, 1935, he was the son of the late Ruth Downs Self and Ernest Self of Casar. After graduating from NC State University, he began his career with the Federal Government. For serval years, Maynard served as the county supervisor with FmHA, USDA, before he became a hearing officer with the National Appeals Staff USDA in Washington, D.C. He presided over court cases all over the United States and Puerto Rico. After retiring from his 35-year career with the government, his favorite pastime was riding his Harley-Davidson from coast to coast, including Alaska. He was a lifetime member of the HOG Chapter and the Iron Butt Association. Maynard is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Brenda Wingo Self. He is also survived by a son, William Barry Self; daughter, Janice Self; son-in-law, Ed Hedrick (Hedy); granddaughter, Madison Self; grandsons, Travis Self (Lauren), Tanner Self (Julia); great-grandson, Ryder Self; sister, Rachel Smith (Jim) of Raleigh; and his Harley riding companion, stepdaughter, Monica. Maynard was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Hedrick, and sisters, Isabel McGinnis and Bentha Johnson. Brenda would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Heritage Place for taking such loving care of her husband which includes but not limited to: Tammy, Linda, Kitty, Bonnie, Lee, Debbie, Misty, Evan and the hospice staff, Hayley, Jessica and Barbara. Maynard was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesville. Mr. Self will lie in state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Tuesday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, with the Rev. Chris Fitzgerald officiating. Memorials may be given in Maynard's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to the Alzheimer's Association - Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave. Ste. 101, Raleigh, NC 27612. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
