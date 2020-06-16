June 20, 1938 - June 14, 2020 Maria Setzer Sharpe, 81, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Sharpe. Maria retired from Catawba County Schools. The Sharpe family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

Service information

Jun 17
The body will lie in state
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
10:00AM-4:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
Jun 18
Visitation
Thursday, June 18, 2020
2:00PM-3:45PM
Catawba United Methodist Church
207 E. Central Avenue
Catawba , NC 28609
Jun 18
Celebration of Life Service
Thursday, June 18, 2020
4:00PM
Catawba United Methodist Church
207 E. Central Avenue
Catawba , NC 28609
