Mrs. Tonda Chapman Sharpe, 73, of Statesville, devoted wife and loving mother, passed away, Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Sharpe was born April 8, 1946, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late James Hugo Chapman and Margie Cashion Chapman. She was a graduate of Celeste-Henkel School and on Jan. 16, 1965, she married William Larry Sharpe, who survives. In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by three children, Robert Sharpe (Traci) of Statesville, Bradley Sharpe (Sarah) of Oak Island, and Tiffany Stewart (Mike) of Statesville; six grandchildren, Jessie, Abby, Samantha, and Chasen Sharpe, Brooke and Ryan Stewart; and four sisters, Sandy Fanning, Linda Edge, Terri Cartee and Kimberly Kluttz. She was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Burris. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at Bethel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mitchell Rash officiating. The family will receive friends this evening (Tuesday, March 10), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home. The family would like to give a special thanks to her Hospice nurses, Hayley, Crystal and Barbara for their love and support. Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
Mar 11
Graveside Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
2:00PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
168 Lookout Dam Rd
Statesville, NC 28677
