Mrs. Tonda Chapman Sharpe, 73, of Statesville, devoted wife and loving mother, passed away, Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Sharpe was born April 8, 1946, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late James Hugo Chapman and Margie Cashion Chapman. She was a graduate of Celeste-Henkel School and on Jan. 16, 1965, she married William Larry Sharpe, who survives. In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by three children, Robert Sharpe (Traci) of Statesville, Bradley Sharpe (Sarah) of Oak Island, and Tiffany Stewart (Mike) of Statesville; six grandchildren, Jessie, Abby, Samantha, and Chasen Sharpe, Brooke and Ryan Stewart; and four sisters, Sandy Fanning, Linda Edge, Terri Cartee and Kimberly Kluttz. She was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Burris. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at Bethel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mitchell Rash officiating. The family will receive friends this evening (Tuesday, March 10), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home. The family would like to give a special thanks to her Hospice nurses, Hayley, Crystal and Barbara for their love and support. Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
2:00PM
168 Lookout Dam Rd
Statesville, NC 28677
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.