Sherrill, Bill R.
0 entries

Sherrill, Bill R.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Bill R. Sherrill, 86, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A funeral service will be held today, (Saturday, June 27) at 11 a.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Please bring your own mask for COVID-19 protection.

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Sherrill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News