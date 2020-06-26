Sherrill, Bill

Bill R. Sherrill, 86, of Statesville passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Brookdale Peachtree Memory Care Unit. He was born May 8, 1934, in Catawba County, the son of the late Joseph Nelson Sherrill and Susan Beatty Sherrill. Also preceding him in death are his brothers, Jack Sherrill, Joe Sherrill and Riley Sherrill; and sister, Mariam Pardue. Bill served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He was a man of deep faith and an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church who loved welcoming others to Christ. Bill could drive anything and was employed by United Merchants Trucking then later retired from Douglas and Sons. He enjoyed spending time inventing things in his shop. He would sit and ponder new ideas, but most of all he enjoyed building things for his family. Bill was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be missed by all. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Norma Jean Sherrill of the home; sons, Tommy Sherrill and wife, Kay, and Johnny Sherrill both of Statesville; daughter, Susan Stutts and husband, Mark, of Boone; grandchildren, Ryan Sherrill (Julie), Morgan Sherrill, Alex Stutts, Will Stutts and Walker Stutts; great-grandchildren, Gracie Lane Sherrill and Levi Sherrill; and numerous other loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front Street, in Statesville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Please bring your own mask for COVID-19 protection. Interment will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville. The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care Statesville, Brookdale Peachtree, Sherrie's in Home Care, Wesley Memorial UMC, the Troutman Drive Community and his caregivers, Brendell Horne, Tanya Johnson and Sarah Lundy for their love and care. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Sherrill, Bill
To plant a tree in memory of Bill Sherrill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.