Clarence Edgar "Dude" Shook Jr. died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Heritage Place. He was born in Iredell County Aug. 11, 1933, to the late Clarence E. Shook Sr. and Virginia Pearl Stewart Shook. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Coleman Shook; and a sister, Faydean Massey. Mr. Shook was a self-employed plumbing and heating technician. He was a hard-working man. He loved gardening, cattle farming, and anything farming related. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Mary Rumple Shook; daughter, Vickie Waddell; two sons, Tommy Shook (Mellisa) and Roger Shook; five grandchildren, Stacey Queen, Scooter Shook (Samantha), Chase Waddell, Lauren Harwell (Jason), and Kristin Simms (Matt); and four great-grandchildren, Cayden Presnell Shook, Blakely Shook, Faith Harwell and Isaac Harwell. A graveside service will be held for Mr. Shook Monday, May 11, at New Bethany Baptist Church at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Jamie Fox officiating. A special thanks to the staff of Heritage Place for the love and care given to our dad. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nichosonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the Shook family. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

