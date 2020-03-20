Bert "Milton" Shumaker Jr., 61, of Union Grove, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home. Born in Iredell County, Aug. 24, 1958, he was a son of Lacy Lewis Shumaker and the late Bert Milton Shumaker Sr. Since retiring from cattle farming Milton enjoyed flying drones, video games, and playing card games with his friends. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Brandon Shumaker (Tara); two brothers, Myers Shumaker and Malcolm Shumaker (Angie); a niece, Amanda Hayes (Nick); along with several aunts and uncles; and a special neighbor Matt. There are no services are scheduled at this time. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to New Hope Community Center, 335 Taylor Springs Rd., Union Grove, NC 28689. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

