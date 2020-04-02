March 31, 2020 David Brandon Siceloff, 66, of Harmony passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence. He is the son of the late Rev. John C. Siceloff, who passed away October 24, 2012, and Lola M. Siceloff who survives. In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by, son, Chesley David Siceloff, 26, who passed away March 31, 2012; and daughter, Lola Siceloff Hunley, 37, who passed away March 3, 2016. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, April 3, at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, in Union Grove. The Rev. Mitch Rash will officiate. There will be no formal visitation. Chapman Funeral Home www.chapmanfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Siceloff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.