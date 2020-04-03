January 4, 1954 - March 31, 2020 David Brandon Siceloff, 66, of Harmony, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. David was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his mother, Lola, he is survived by two brothers, Paul and John; and three grandchildren, Angel RoseMary Hunley, Ayriella MaryJo Siceloff and Abigail LeeAnn Madison. Chapman Funeral Home

