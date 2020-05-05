February 13, 1999 - April 28, 2020 Marshall Bailey Sloan, 21, of Mocksville, entered into his heavenly home Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Chesterfield County, S.C. Bailey was born Feb. 13, 1999, in Iredell County, to Paul Sloan and Robin Campbell Cleary. Bailey was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Espy Campbell, Marshall Sloan; and grandparents, Wade and Ida Cleary. In life, Bailey graduated from Davie High School in 2017, attended college at Lees McCray College, and was a capper in the explosives industry while working for Dyno-Nobel of Olin. Bailey had the biggest heart and never met a stranger. He loved to go fishing and hunting, playing softball, and his friends and family. His dogs, Sage and Ruger, were his best friends in life and his pride and joy. Bailey also attended Eaton Baptist Church. Bailey's favorite scripture was: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" Philippians 4:13. Bailey is survived by his parents Robin Cleary (Wayne) and Paul Sloan, grandmothers Linda Campbell (Melvin), Cornelia Sloan, a sister Zoey Cleary, aunts Nancy Goodwin, Melinda Gryder (Terry), Marsha Sloan, Connie Smith, and numerous others, uncles Eddie and Martha Campbell, and numerous others, cousins Courtney and Lucas Ouimet (Baby Colten), Austin Head, Hannah Head and kids, Michelle and Paul Clendenning, Adam Campbell, CJ Gryder, Emily and Jesse Fletcher, Devin Smith, Heather Smith, Todd Goodwin, Tabitha and Kiley Essex along with many many others. Although there are no services set at this time, a memorial service will be set at a later date. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville www.daviefuneralservice.com
