Villa Sloan Mrs. Villa Boggs Sloan, 93, of Olin, passed away, Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mrs. Sloan was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Iredell County and was the daughter of the late Andrew and Ava Feimster Boggs. She was a graduate of Harmony High School and Aug. 23, 1946, she married the late Charles Eugene Sloan, who passed away, Dec. 18, 2005. She was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church and previously worked as a Secretary for Grace Park Recreation Center. She is survived by five children, Lynda Sloan of Statesville, Sylvia Gregory (Cecil) of Olin, Mark Sloan (Debbie) of Olin, Tammy Jones of Durham, Tim Sloan (Angie) of Durham; five grandchildren, Ashley Coltrane (David) of Harmony, Brandon Gregory (Kim) of Olin, Jeremy Sloan of Olin, Martha Myers (Ethan) of Union Grove, Max Sloan of Durham; and four great-grandchildren, Dylan and Dane Coltrane and Timber and Brinley Gregory. A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery in Olin. Memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

