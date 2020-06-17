Esther Hyde Smith Balatow, formerly of Hickory, joined her husband of 53 years, John, in heaven, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Esther was born in Buffalo, N.Y., May 5, 1931, to William Spooner Smith and Mildred Bisgrove Smith. She lived in Buffalo for a short time and grew up on Woodbrook Farm in Derby, N.Y. Like her mother and sister, Sue, she became an avid horsewoman and loved life on the farm with the dogs and woods. After graduating from Bennett Junior College, Esther worked, in local schools, until marrying John Balatow July 30, 1955. Esther and John started their family in Buffalo where they had their two sons, William "Bill", of Statesville and Robert "Bob", of Hickory. Esther and John moved to Lenoir, in 1963, after a few years in Buffalo and a year in Cleveland, Ohio. Esther was very fond of opening up the family home for furniture market parties each April and October to make the buyers and guests visiting John's showrooms, and North Carolina, feel a little more at home. While raising her sons in Lenoir, Esther served in the Junior League and at the local thrift shop. After some riots in Lenoir in the late 1960's, Esther served on the (then named) Race Relations Council, to try and open a dialogue and ease tensions in the community. Esther and John were members of St. James Episcopal Church in Lenoir, where they raised their boys. After John became national sales manager of Conover Chair Company, Esther and John moved to Hickory and became members of St. Albans Episcopal Church for over 40 years. While her sons were in college, she became a Realtor with Century 21 in Lenoir and later with Shook and Tarlton Realtors in Hickory. Esther served as both a Realtor and Broker in Charge at Shook and Tarlton, and retired from the firm in 1996. She might have worked a few more years, but retired to spend more time with John and her grandchildren. Esther loved her daughters-in-law, Inga (Bill) and Yvette (Bob) and only referred to them as her daughters. She was blessed by and doted on her five grandchildren, Claire, Win, Pearson, Isabella, and Reid. Esther and John lived for 40 years at Westminister Park Townhomes in Hickory, and loved having the grandchildren over to swim in the pool and play in the big side yard by their home. Esther's favorite family meal to prepare was always standing rib roast at the family Christmas dinner. Esther and John Balatow were married for 53 years and set a great example for their children and grandchildren. Esther and John both grew up playing tennis and taught the game to both of their sons. Family doubles were a regular occurrence on vacations and weekends, and Esther always helped with her sons' travels with teams for matches. How her sons felt about John and Esther's parenting can be summed up by one of Esther's favorite verses from a poem written for hers and John's 50th anniversary. "Bob and I were lucky to have learned about life, from the caring and wisdom of this man and wife." The Balatow Family is extremely grateful for the wonderful care Esther received for many years at Preston House Memory Care in Charlotte. We are also grateful for the assistance of Nicholson Funeral Home in making our mother's final arrangements. There will be a family service and interment of ashes at St Alban's Memorial Garden in Hickory where Esther will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, John. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.