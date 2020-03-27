March 25, 2020 Mr. Bron D. Smith, 47, of Cooleemee, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Eaton Funeral Service of Mocksville is serving the Smith family.

To plant a tree in memory of Bron Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.