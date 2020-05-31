December 30, 1935 - May 29, 2020 Ray Sloan Smith, 84, of Mt. Ulla, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville. Born Dec. 30, 1935, he was a son of the late Lathan Fielding Smith (Jigs) and Mae Rankin Smith. Mr. Smith was a graduate of Troutman High School and attended Mitchell Community College. He worked at Troutman Industries for 20 years and Accuma Corporation, Statesville, until his retirement. After his retirement, Mr. Smith worked at the Lazy 5 Ranch as a wagon driver. He lived in Troutman until 1997 where he attended New Perth ARP Church serving as a deacon and elder. Mr. Smith moved to Mt. Ulla in 1997 and was currently a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Bear Poplar, where he attended weekly Sunday school. He served on the church council, was a member of the Men's' Bible Class and delivered Meals on Wheels. Mr. Smith was a U.S. Army veteran stationed at Ft. Lewis, Wash. from Dec. 1958 to Dec. 1960. He served in the National Guard for two more years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, George (Sonny) Smith, Lathan F. Smith Jr., Wayne P. Smith, Thomas N. (Nick) Smith and Billy Ross Smith; and sisters, Carrie Jane Smith and Mafielda Brown. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy West Smith; son, Gerry R. Smith, of Mt. Ulla; daughter, Karen Smith Edge and her husband, Greg, of Davidson; grandson, Corey West Edge, of Davidson; twin sisters, Sue S. Meadows and Sybil S. Little, both of Troutman. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Bear Poplar, with the Rev. Scott Swix officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Charlotte, 4530 Park Rd. #240, Charlotte, NC 28209; and/or St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 11020 NC-801, Mt Ulla, NC 28125. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

