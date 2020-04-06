Richard Oscar Smyre, 72, of Harmony, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 7, at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Smyre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.