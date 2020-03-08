James Floyd Snyder, 93, of Statesville, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Michigan to the late John Snyder and Bernice Klump Snyder. James was also preceded in death by his first wife, Corlese Bohner Snyder, and Swanie Hayes Snyder. He was a graduate of Adrian High School, served in the Army and Air Force, was a retired draftsman with Kewanee Scientific, and was a member of New Sterling A.R.P. Church. He loved model airplanes, especially building radio-controlled airplanes. Survivors include three sons, Steve Snyder (Renee) of Adrian, Mich., Keith Snyder (Cathy) of Olin, and Scott Snyder (Sheila) of Statesville; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m., in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends following the service. Memorials may be given to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

