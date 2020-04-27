Julius Cecil Speaks, 67, of Statesville, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Born in Iredell County, July 14, 1952, he was a son of the late Ed Curtis Speaks and Tessie Bennett Speaks. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and his very special friend, Gilbert Dillard. He was retired as a foreman from Southern States. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lou Speaks Huffman; and a special brother-in-law, Allen Williams. Survivors include his daughter, Tamela Speaks (Keith Maples); two granddaughters, Elizabeth Renee Baxter (Stephen) and Bridget Nicole Starnes. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Lucas Baxter, Scarlett Baxter, Colton Williams, Laurence Williams, and Savannah Starnes. Additional survivors include two brothers, Billy Speaks (Bobby Jo) and Richard Speaks (Pat); and two sisters, Denise Williams and Almedia Campbell (Charles). Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Private services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. The family requests no flowers, and rather that memorials be given to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave. Ste. 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

To plant a tree in memory of Julius Speaks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.