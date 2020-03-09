July 17, 1955 - March 7, 2020 Jerry Wayne "Rev" Staley, 64, of Troutman, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born July 17, 1955, in Iredell County, to Pearl Bostian Staley Bell and the late James Reid Staley Sr. In addition to his father, Mr. Staley was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Staley. Rev loved to garden and Harley motorcycles. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen Staley; daughters, Kristina Bryan (Scott), Kathy Stanley and Kelly Ramsey; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Jeff Staley and Jim "Snookie" Staley; and his beloved four-legged friend, Panhead. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., with the funeral services held at 7 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. William "Will" Gipe officiating. Memorials may be made to the Iredell County Humane Society, 110 Robinson Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
494 E. Plaza Drive
Mooresville, NC 28115
7:00PM-8:00PM
494 E. Plaza Drive
Mooresville, NC 28115
