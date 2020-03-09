July 17, 1955 - March 7, 2020 Jerry Wayne "Rev" Staley, 64, of Troutman, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born July 17, 1955, in Iredell County, to Pearl Bostian Staley Bell and the late James Reid Staley Sr. In addition to his father, Mr. Staley was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Staley. Rev loved to garden and Harley motorcycles. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen Staley; daughters, Kristina Bryan (Scott), Kathy Stanley and Kelly Ramsey; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Jeff Staley and Jim "Snookie" Staley; and his beloved four-legged friend, Panhead. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., with the funeral services held at 7 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. William "Will" Gipe officiating. Memorials may be made to the Iredell County Humane Society, 110 Robinson Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

To send flowers to the family of Jerry Staley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 10
Public Viewing
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 E. Plaza Drive
Mooresville, NC 28115
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Public Viewing begins.
Mar 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
7:00PM-8:00PM
Cavin-Cook Chapel
494 E. Plaza Drive
Mooresville, NC 28115
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.