February 27, 1921 - January 7, 2020 William Irvin Steele Jr. was born in Statesville, where he would tell you he had a blessed childhood. He was preceded in death by his parents, William I. Steele Sr., Corre Copeland Steele; sister, Hannah Steele Brownell, and infant child, Mary Katherine Steele. His memories of his horse and outdoor activities were some of his favorites. He attended the McCallie School in Chattanooga followed by several years in the U.S. Army, which put him in the Pacific Theater as World War II came to a close. He obtained a bachelor's in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Tech and attended the Harvard Business School, where he received his master's degree. This last December he celebrated 63 years of marriage to Florrie Beitman Steele. Anderson, S.C., was considered home and Central Presbyterian Church was his faith home. Bill and Florrie moved to the Presbyterian Home in Clinton, S.C., in 2009, where he enjoyed good health until recently when a rapid, progressive decline resulted in a peaceful death. He is survived by his wife, Florrie; two sons, William Robertson Steele, John Thomas Steele; and five granddaughters. He treasured his faith, family and friends. Bill never met a stranger and would start a conversation with anyone about anything. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 5, in the Chapel at the Clinton Presbyterian Home at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Anatomical Programs.
