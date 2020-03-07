Patsy Karriker Stewart, 81, of Mooresville passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home of Mooresville is handling arrangements for the family.

Service information

Mar 8
Graveside Service
Sunday, March 8, 2020
3:00PM-3:45PM
New Hope Lutheran Church
296 Faith Road
Mooresville, NC 28115
