September 16, 1968 - April 17, 2020 Danny Ray Stikeleather Jr., 51, of Stony Point, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness. He was the son of Danny Ray Stikeleather Sr. and the late Virginia Mayberry Stikeleather. He was born in Iredell County Monday, September 16, 1968. In addition to his mother, Virginia Mayberry Stikeleather, Danny was preceded in death by, his brother, Aubrey Stikeleather. In addition to his father, Danny Ray Stikeleather Sr. and stepmother, Ginny, of Statesville, Danny is survived by a number of aunts, uncles, and extended family. A private graveside service will be conducted. Chapman Funeral Home www.chapmanfuneralhome.com

