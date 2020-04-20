April 17, 2020 Danny Ray Stikeleather Jr., 51, of Stony Point, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. He was born again into the Christian Faith as a young lad at Monticello Baptist Church in Statesville. Memorials may be given to Iredell County Hospice, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Chapman Funeral Home

