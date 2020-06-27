Strickland, Mayola Cauthen

Mrs. Mayola Cauthen Strickland, 69, of Statesville, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. A memorial service will be conducted today, (Saturday, June 27) at 1 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Strickland family.
