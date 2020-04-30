Betty Sue Crider Stricklin, 75, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. Born in Royston, Ga., she was the daughter of the late General Jackson Crider and Esma Fox Crider. Betty worked in textiles and was a member of the Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Christopher Stricklin; and siblings, Marylen Crider, Ruby Fern Sprinkle, Toni Lee Stricklin and Linda Elaine Stricklin. Those left to cherish her memory are husband of 51 1/2 years, Larry Junior Stricklin; daughters, Diane Lambert and Gail Bowman; son, Gary Wallace; 10 grandchildren, Sherrie Lambert, Misty Lambert, Tiffany Wallace, Kimberly Wallace, Tosha Hill, Kelly Bowman, Eric Bowman, Kayla Clark, Christopher Stricklin and Colton Stricklin. Mrs. Stricklin will lie in state today, (Thursday, April 30), from 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery with the Revs. Jonathan Sherrill and Johnny Bolin. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchfuneralhome.com

