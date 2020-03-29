Charles Franklin Stroud, 84, of Statesville, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. He was born in Iredell County, June 6, 1935, to the late Curvin Rhod Stroud and Lucretia Baker Stroud. Charles was a retired teacher with the State of New Jersey and served in the U.S. Navy. Charles was a member of South River Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing golf, watching TV and traveling. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lucy Haney Stroud, whom he married June 6, 1996. Also surviving are two sons, Frank Stroud of New Jersey and Mike Stroud of Virginia; four daughters, Jill Apel (Chuck) of New Jersey, Jo Ann Stroud of Virginia, Tracy Levesque of Statesville, and Amy Webber (Joe) of New Jersey; two stepdaughters, Kim Woods (Larry) of Statesville, and Joni Kimmer (Keith) of Statesville; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. No services will be held at this time due to COVID-19, however, services will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28525. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the Stroud family. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.