October 11, 1936 - May 2, 2020 Judith Cox Stroud, 83, of High Point, died peacefully in her sleep at home, Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born Oct. 11, 1936, in Washington, D.C., to the late Shelby Smith Cox and Amy Rosalie Pihl Cox. Her son, David Gary Stroud and brother, Edward Cox Sr., also preceded her in death. Judith married her husband, Harold Stroud, Jan. 1, 1961, at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, where they first met. In addition to her husband, Judith is also survived by her daughters, Susan Jackson and her husband, Samuel, of Kernersville, and Laura Traylor and her husband, Jeffrey, of High Point; and grandsons, Eric and Andrew Traylor. Judith was a 1954 graduate of Washington Lee High School in Arlington, Va., and the Lucy Webb Hayes School of Nursing at Sibley Memorial in 1955. Proudly, when she passed her Nursing Board Exam she had the top score in the entire nation. She was a dedicated registered nurse of 43 years, before her retirement. She ended her career as an oncology nurse, which she felt, was most rewarding. At one time, she also volunteered as a hospice nurse. Judith, while having a respected career, was first and foremost a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to many. All who knew her well will miss her kind words, practical advice and mostly her sharp wit and sense of humor. A private ceremony will be held at the gravesite, date to be determined. Memorials can be addressed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Share your memories and condolences at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262

