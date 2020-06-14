December 12, 1936 - June 7, 2020 James Brett Summers, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. Brett was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Statesville, to the late Roy Leaton and Zula Gwaltney Summers. He attended Statesville Senior High School and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College. He worked for the NC Dept. of Revenue. In addition to his parents, Brett was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Poston Summers, March 16, 2008. He is survived by his daughter, Bretta Matthews and husband, Doug, of Salisbury; son, James Brett Summers, Jr. (Jamie) of Wilmington; and grandson, Fletcher Allen Jennings of Birmingham, Ala. A service will be planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury/Charlotte www.carolinacremation.com

