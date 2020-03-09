Fred Tatum Jr. September 9, 1929 - March 4, 2020 Mr. Fred Tatum Jr., of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Tuesday, March 10, at 1 p.m., at Calvary Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held at the church, prior to the service. Burial will be held in Zion Wesley AME Zion Church Cemetery with military rites, following the service. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary.

To send flowers to the family of Fred Tatum, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 10
First Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
12:30PM-1:00PM
Calvary Presbyterian Church USA
531 South Green Street
Statesville,, NC 28677
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Fred's First Visitation begins.
Mar 10
Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
1:00PM
Calvary Presbyterian Church USA
531 South Green Street
Statesville,, NC 28677
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Fred's Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.