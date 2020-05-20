March 15, 1945 - May 13, 2020 Barbara June Alexander Taylor, of Taylorsville, passed away at home to be with her Heavenly Father, and reunite with her husband of 41 years, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born in Lebanon, Va., March 15, 1945, she was the daughter to the late Ira Gilford and Ruby Sykes Alexander. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gene Taylor; three brothers, Dave, Jay, Jim; three sisters, Thelma, Minnie, Ollie; and son-in-law, James "Jimmy" Hagan Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Dewey (Sandra) Alexander; son, Robert (Lisa) Taylor; daughter, Shirley Hagan; four grandchildren, Katie McDaniel, Michael Taylor, William (Tommy) Mecimore, Taylor Hagan; and four great-grandchildren, Annabel, Samantha, J.C. McDaniel, and Catherine Taylor. Due to COVID- 19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 20, at 3 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ralph Lepley officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate in our loved one's name to the charity of your choice. The Taylor Family at Barker's 21 Grocery would like to thank family and friends for all their love and support during this courageous battle, Hospice of Iredell County, Dr. Charles Frankhouser, Sandie, Mary, Megan; special friends, Brenda Crawford, and Charlene Reese for the love and compassion they showed our mother and grandmother. Carolina Cremation www.carolinacremation.com
