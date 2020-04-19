June 14, 1929 - April 15, 2020 Helen Harmon Tevepaugh, 90, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the home of her daughter in High Point. Born June 14, 1929, in Statesville, she was a daughter of the late Baxter Thompson Harmon and the late Alice Beaver Harmon. Helen was a retired salesclerk with City News Stand for 25 years, and was a member of Christ Boulevard United Methodist Church. In her retirement years, she was known for her daily walks on Hartness Road. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Alexander and husband, Latimer, of High Point, and Renee Tevepaugh of Statesville; brother, James Harmon of Statesville; grandchildren, Laura Flack and husband, Michael, Latimer Alexander, V and fiancée, Mary Lea, and David Alexander and wife, Brianna; and great-grandchildren, Lucy, Charlie, and Alex Flack. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Tevepaugh; brother, Bob Harmon; and sister, Mary Frances Robinson. Services will be held at Iredell Memorial Park at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 607 Bethlehem Rd., Statesville, NC 28677; of to the charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank Dr. Vijaya Gandla of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and Hospice of the Piedmont. Wright Funerals- Cremations of High-Point www.wrightfs.com
