July 25, 1944 - March 23, 2020 Audrey Reese Thomas, 75, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer. She was born July 25, 1944, to Margaret Ruth Slaughter Reese and Edgar Parke Reese Jr. She grew up in Wilmington, Del., graduated from the University of Delaware in 1966, and later received her master's degree in Education from Gardner-Webb University. Audrey is survived by her husband, Roany Thomas, of Statesville; sister, Martha (Paul) Wolf, of Hershey, Pa.; daughters, Sara (Matt) Plyler of Charlotte, and Meg (Than) Powell of Chapel Hill; and grandchildren, Hayden, Zach, Cate and William. Audrey moved to Statesville in 1981, and taught for many years in the Iredell-Statesville schools. After retirement, she and Roany enjoyed many biking trips all over the world, playing tennis, exercising at the YMCA and spending time with their grandchildren. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Statesville, where she played the handbells. The entire family is so grateful for the wonderful community of friends that loved, surrounded and supported Audrey and Roany, especially in the end as she battled her disease. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Statesville YMCA. Adamant that she did not want a funeral, the family will be hosting a party to celebrate Audrey's life with the details announced as soon as current restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted.
