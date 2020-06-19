Mrs. Jacquelyn Yvonne Scott, Thomas, 70, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. A celebration of life will be conducted Saturday, June 20, at 12 p.m., at Rutlege and Bigham Mortuary. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Thomas family.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacquelyn Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.