Eva Sitton Troutman, 84, of Statesville, got her heavenly healing Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief battle with brain cancer. Eva was born July 5, 1935, in Buncombe County, to the late Arthur and Josephine Allison Sitton. She was an active member at Fallstown Baptist Church where her beautiful tenor voice will be missed greatly in the choir. After working for several years in the furniture industry as a seamstress, Eva retired from the school system as a custodian at South Iredell High School. As an active member of the community, she served as President of the Troutman Historical Association, President of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and also actively volunteered with the Troutman HELP ministries for many years. Eva was known for her faith, her strength, hard work, compassion, kindness, and loving nature. She was always willing to go the extra mile to help anyone in need and found great joy in showing Gods love by helping others. She never met a stranger and was known to many as "Mama Eva" or "Mamaw" and loved everyone she met. She was an avid lover of gospel music and a talented seamstress who spent countless hours making beautiful quilts that will be cherished by so many. In addition to her parents, she was welcomed to heaven by the love of her life and precious husband of 55 years, Jack Eugene Troutman; son, Michael Troutman; grandsons, Adam and Caleb Troutman; sisters, Ruth Metcalf, Sue Smith, and Mary Cox; and brother Frank Sitton. Left to continue her beautiful legacy on this side of heaven are her sons, the Rev. Dr. David and Susan Troutman of Troutman, Jackie "Cotton" (Kay) Troutman of Statesville; grandsons, Jake (Shelby) Troutman, Josh (Heather) Troutman, Justin (Bethany) Troutman, all of Statesville, and Michael Troutman Jr. of Texas; granddaughters, Jana Troutman Overcash (Jason) of Statesville, Dana Troutman Sain (Harold) of Troutman, and Jennifer DelaCruz (Andy) of Texas; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Judge Claude (Jo) Sitton of Morganton, sister, Minnie Mock of Fort Myers, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Sylvia "Tippy" Troutman, and Jane McDaniels (Bill) of Statesville; brother-in-law, Billy Ray Troutman (Anna) of Kernersville; special niece, Vickie Lovelace (Earl) of Valdese; and former daughters-in-law, Pam Troutman of Statesville, and Diana Smith of Texas. Eva will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. She will then lie-in-state at Troutman Historical Association, Troutman Farm Rd., in Statesville, Sunday, May 31, from 2 to 3 p.m. For anyone who would like to join in the celebration of her life, a graveside service will follow at Troutman Historical Cemetery at 3 p.m., with her son, the Rev Dr. David Troutman and the Rev. Dr. Alan Wheeler officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Troutman Historical Association, P.O. Box 1, Troutman NC 28166; The Gordon Hospice House; or Troutman HELP ministries. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
