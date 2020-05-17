Wendy Elaine Foster Turner, 49, of Statesville, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Davis Regional Medical Center. Born in Catawba County on May 19, 1970, she was a daughter of the late James Foster and Gladys Helms who survives. Wendy was a conservative, sensitive lady with grace and dignity. She had a love for the outdoors that included hunting, fishing and working with her flowers in the yard. She also loved sunrises at the seashore. Her family was her greatest pleasure, especially her granddaughter. She will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include her husband, Edward Lynn Turner, sons, Adam Foster and Dylan Turner, a daughter, Constance Foster, brothers, Audie and David Foster and 2 sisters, Cheryl Luckey and Penny Foster. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Maggie Elaine Hollar. Services will be private. Condolences may be sent online to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

