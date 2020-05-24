October 16, 1960 - May 12, 2020 Jonathan Fremont Wagner, 59, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at CMC of Charlotte. He was born Oct. 16, 1960, in Southington, Conn., to the late Roy and Juliana Wagner. Jonathan loved his church family, music, karaoke, fairs, parades and the Deep River Muster in Deep River, Conn. He cherished his friends and teachers at Life Span Rescare and mostly his friend, Mary, at the mission thrift shop, where he had a job helping her for a short while before he passed. Jonathan is survived by his brother, Brockett Wagner and his wife, Victoria, of Naples, Fla.; sister, Nancy Wagner of Chattanooga, Tenn., and sister, Juliana Ely and her husband, Clifford Demczuk, of Statesville; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kingsley Cone; and nephew, Christopher Cobble. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; 704-641-7606. Condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com. Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service

