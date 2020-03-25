Chandra Josey Waters November 9, 1965 - March 12, 2020 Chandra Denise Josey Waters, 54, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born Nov. 9, 1965, in Iredell County, to Bessie Tomlin Josey and the late Thomas "Tommy" Josey. Chandra enjoyed baking and decorating cakes, gardening, and spending time with her grandbabies. Chandra is survived by her husband, Brian Waters; daughters, Amanda Josey Sigmon and husband, Matt, of Mocksville, and Heather Waters of Statesville; sons, Tyler Waters of China Grove, and Evan Waters of Statesville; grandsons, Dylan Waters, Hunter Davis, and Whaylan Waters; sister, Karen Josey Young of Statesville; and brother, Todd Josey and wife, Karen, of Mocksville. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, the services for Mrs. Waters will be postponed for the time being. We will post the service date and time as soon as arrangements are made. Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or ALS Foundation P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Carolina Cremation www.carolinacreamation.com

