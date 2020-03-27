January 14, 1956 - March 24, 2020 Jack Lee Watson Jr. 64, of North Wilkesboro, passed away, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home with his loving wife of 46 years, his children and grandchildren by his side. He was born Jan. 14, 1956, in Iredell County to Jack Lee Watson Sr. and Mary Juanita Watts Watson. Jack was of the Baptist Faith. He worked at Baity's Gunshop for many years and retired from the City of Statesville as a fireman. Jack enjoyed fishing and shooting. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gary Walter Watson. Surviving are his wife, Gayle Parker Watson of the home; son, Jack Lee Watson III of Ferguson; daughter, Angela Dawn White and spouse, Shannon, of Ferguson; grandchildren, Daniel Watson, Emily Watson, Brittany White, Zachary White; daughter-in-law, Vicky Watson; and numerous cousins. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 115 Atwood St., Suite C, Sparta, NC 28675. Miller Funeral Service of North Wilkesboro www.millerfuneralservice.com

