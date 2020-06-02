Lois Ovaline Reavis Watts, 98, of Statesville, was a beloved Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma and friend to many, met her Savior and was reunited with her beloved husband, J.P., early Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born April 9, 1922, in Yadkin County, the daughter of the late Rev. Marshall F. Reavis and Minnie May Reavis. She was valedictorian of the class of 1939 of Courtney School in Yadkin County and later graduated from Mars Hill College. While there she met the love of her life, J.P. Watts. They were married Nov. 5, 1943. Ovaline was preceded in death by her husband and two siblings, James "Jim" Reavis and Mattie May Reavis. She is survived by her three daughters, Jane Crosby (Mike) and Nancy Deal (David), both of Olin, and Peggy Yeckley (Bill) of Statesville. She was much loved by her grandchildren, Lori Milstead (Keith), Jacob Deal (Liz), Beth Mitzel (Shain), John Crosby (Alison), Kate Crosby and James Yeckley (Marianne); seven great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Elizabeth Jarrad of High Point. After her husband's passing, Ovaline worked as a hostess with both Hardee's locations and later at the Signal Hill Mall Chick-fil-A. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady in the ICU and CCU Unit at Iredell Memorial. As long as her health allowed she was the greeter at First Baptist Church. The family will gather at the home of David and Nancy Deal, 322 Tomlin Mill Rd. in Olin. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. A memorial service is to be announced. Memorials may be made to "Continuing the Dream" First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., Statesville, NC 28625. Please share condolences and memories with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

