Wayne Leon Waugh, 96, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Maple Leaf Health Care. He was born March 25, 1924, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Marvin Thomas Waugh and Mamie Massey Waugh. Wayne was married 54 years to his loving wife, Rebekah Dutton Waugh, who preceded him in death in 1999. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Wayne Waugh; a brother, Don Waug; and a sister, Alma Patterson. Mr. Waugh attended Sharon High School. His first public job was hauling milk for Carnation Milk Company. He then worked as a carpenter, building homes for Coite Brady, one year for A.D. Lindsey, and 25 years for Phillip Hoover. He built many homes in the community and Statesville area. He was also a small dairy farmer. Mr. Waugh was an active member of New Sterling A.R.P. Church, where he served as Elder and Deacon. He also used his expertise on building projects for the church. He was a volunteer fireman for West Iredell Fire Department for 45 years. He was a member of the West Iredell Ruritans. Wayne loved eating breakfast at the Dairy Bar in Stony Point. The DeJarnnetts, who are the owners of the Dairy Bar, the waitresses, and all the friends he ate with were like family to him. Wayne loved building furniture and playhouses for his family. He also loved collecting rocks and minerals and Native American arrowheads and artifacts. He was very involved in politics and still receives a Christmas card from President Jimmy Carter and wife, Rosalynn, every year Mr. Waugh is survived by one son, James David Waugh, of Huntersville; one daughter, Linda Rebekah Waugh Harper and husband, Tony David Harper, of Statesville; a daughter-in-law, Gloria Walker Waugh; seven grandchildren, Cindi Harper Bowman, Erica Harper-Redfoot and husband, Jason, Erin Waugh Brady and husband, Anthony, Sarah Waugh, Vernon Shoaf and wife, Rebecca, Tresa Shaw, Kristi Byers and husband, Chad. Wayne also had 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be conducted at New Sterling A.R.P. Church in Stony Point, with Dr. Tim Watson officiating. Mr. Waugh will lie in state Tuesday, April 21, from 12 to 5 p.m. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to New Sterling A.R.P. Church, 592 New Sterling Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the Waugh family. John 11:25 "I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me shall live even if he dies" Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
