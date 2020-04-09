May 16, 1933 - April 7, 2020 Sarah Ellen Baucom White, 86, of Mooresville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from Accordius Health of Mooresville. Born in Union County, May 16, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Henry Alexander Baucom and Eunice Holmes Baucom. Ellen worked as a classification specialist in civil service. She loved to read, play bridge, travel and enjoyed collecting numerous items. Ellen gave her heart and life to the Lord early in life and remained faithful to Him, until she saw His face yesterday afternoon. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesville. She shared 65 years of marriage with her beloved husband, Kenneth N. White, who survives. Ellen is further survived by one brother, Henre E. Baucom; two sisters, Peggy Hall and Shirley Chambers; and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved as they loved her. Mrs. White will lie in state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, Monday, April 13. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Statesville, 815 Davie Ave., Statesville, NC 28677. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.