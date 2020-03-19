May 13, 1938 - March 17, 2020 Robert David Whitener, 81, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House, surrounded by his family. Born in Iredell County, May 13, 1938, he was the son of the late Earl and Mamie Mills Whitener. Robert worked as a supervisor in textiles and as a driver with Public Oil Company. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Whitener; brothers-in-law, Hartsell Warren, Landon Warren, Ted Sharpe; and sister-in-law, Linda Sharpe. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Brenda Kay Warren Whitener; son, Virgil (Kim) Whitener; grandchildren, Stephanie (Michael) Thomas, Nicole Jacob and Austin Whitener; and two great-grandchildren, Alivia Thomas and Brantley Whitener. He is further survived by his sister, Thelma (Dwayne) Lewis; sisters-in-law, Lucy Miller and Phyllis Warren; and brother-in-law, Connelly (Pat) Warren. Mr. Whitener will lie in state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, this evening (Thursday, March 19), from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, March 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 20, at 3 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Brian Burgess officiating. A public visitation and service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made in Robert's memory to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

