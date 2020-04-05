Cecil Whiteside October 31, 1946 - April 3, 2020 Mr. Cecil Whiteside, 73, of Statesville, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. Born in Rutherford County, Oct. 31, 1946, he was a son of the late Thurils Whiteside and Gladys Epley Whiteside. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Arnold, Summy and Ronnie Whiteside; sister, Carolyn Webster; five nephews; and one niece. He was self-employed in residential construction. He is survived by his wife, the former Lori Bruce; sons, Markus Bruce (Casey), Wesley Bruce (Cheyenne) and Brandon Bruce; daughter, Teresa Suggs (Mike), seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Dean Whiteside (Brenda); two sisters, Gail Wilson (Jeff) and Debra White; along with several nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 virus restrictions, Mr. Whiteside will lie in state at Nicholson Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, and friends and family may drop by and greet the family. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28625; Amvets Post 500, 720 Meacham Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28677; or American Lung Association, 1200 Hosford St. Suite 101, Hudson, WI. 54016-9316. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

