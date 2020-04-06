October 31, 1946 - April 3, 2020 Mr. Cecil Whiteside, 73, of Statesville, died Friday, April 3, 2020. He will lie in state at Nicholson Funeral Home, Wednesday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for friends and family to drop by and greet family. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Hospice & Pallative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or American Lung Association, 1200 Hostford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316. Nicholson Funeral Home - Family Owned www.nicholsonfunerals.com

