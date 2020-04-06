Mrs. Frances Lee Gaither Wilkins, 81, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Tuesday, April 7, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph Baptist Church. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Wilkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.