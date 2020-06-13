Mrs. Carol Mardinia King Williams, 76, of Statesville passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, June 14, 2 p.m., at Christian Outreach of the Piedmont. Mrs. Williams will lie-in-state from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Williams family.

